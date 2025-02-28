ISRO to resume SpaDeX experiments from March 15: V Narayanan

NEW DELHI: The ISRO will resume experiments on the SpaDeX mission in mid-March by trying to separate the two satellites 'Chaser and Target' and re-dock them again as it attempts to master the technologies for future projects.

The SpaDeX mission was launched on December 30 last year when it placed in orbit two satellites 'SDX01 and SDX02' to demonstrate the docking experiment in space.

After several attempts, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) was successful in docking the two satellites on January 16.

"Currently, the unified satellite is in an elliptical orbit. So, we get a 10-15 days window once in two months to conduct various experiments," ISRO Chairman V Narayanan told PTI on the sidelines of the National Science Day celebrations here.