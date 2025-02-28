Jammu & Kashmir grapples with heavy snow, incessant rains; five dead

SRINAGAR: At least five people lost their lives in the Jammu region as heavy rain and snowfall lashed here disrupting air, rail, and road traffic.
The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the only road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, has been closed for vehicular movement. The Meteorological Department has predicted more wet weather in the coming days.
Since February 25, Jammu and Kashmir has been experiencing continuous rain and snow. The upper reaches, including tourist destinations like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Gurez, received moderate to heavy snowfall, while the plains, including Srinagar, also experienced snowfall. Moderate to heavy rainfall ended a prolonged dry spell in the region.
A traffic police official said that the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is blocked due to snow accumulation between Ramsoo and Qazigund, along with shooting stones, landslides, and mudslides between Nashri and the Navyug tunnel. Additionally, the Batote-Doda road has been closed due to landslides at Ragi Nallah.
A snow avalanche hit Khandyal village in the Gurez Valley of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, damaging two houses. Fortunately, there were no injuries or casualties. Authorities have issued warnings as the snowfall has increased the risk of avalanches in several mountainous regions. Another avalanche struck a road in the Beigpura area of Chhatroo in Kishtwar district, but no damage or casualties were reported.
The bad weather has severely impacted air travel, causing delays in all morning flights at Srinagar International Airport. Train services have also been partially affected due to the wet conditions.
In the Jammu region, five people died due to weather-related incidents. In Poonch, a Scorpio vehicle hired by CRPF was hit by a boulder in the Madana area, killing the driver, Wahid Ahmed from Poonch, and injuring two CRPF personnel.
In another incident, a Tipper fell into a gorge during heavy rainfall in the Bafliaz area of Surankote, killing the driver while the injured helper was taken to a local hospital.
In the Mahore area of Reasi district, a 14-year-old boy, Paviter Singh, died after being washed away in the Sangoor Nallah in the Tuli area of Chassana. Reports suggest he accidentally slipped into the water, and his body was recovered downstream.
In the Udhampur district, a mother and her son lost their lives after rolling stones hit the motorcycle they were traveling on in the Mongri area. The deceased were identified as Raghunath and his mother, Shanu Devi.
The Meteorological Department has forecast an extended period of wet weather. “The weather generally will remain cloudy with light rain/snow at isolated to scattered places during March 1 and 2, while light to moderate rain and snow will occur at many places on March 3,” a MeT official said.
An advisory has been issued, warning of possible temporary disruptions in surface transportation, particularly over Sadhna Pass, Razdan Pass, the Sonamarg-Zojila-Gumri axis, Mughal Road, Sinthan Pass, and other major roads in hilly districts. Tourists, travelers, and transporters have been advised to plan their trips accordingly and follow administrative and traffic advisories.