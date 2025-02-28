Jammu & Kashmir grapples with heavy snow, incessant rains; five dead

SRINAGAR: At least five people lost their lives in the Jammu region as heavy rain and snowfall lashed here disrupting air, rail, and road traffic.

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the only road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, has been closed for vehicular movement. The Meteorological Department has predicted more wet weather in the coming days.

Since February 25, Jammu and Kashmir has been experiencing continuous rain and snow. The upper reaches, including tourist destinations like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Gurez, received moderate to heavy snowfall, while the plains, including Srinagar, also experienced snowfall. Moderate to heavy rainfall ended a prolonged dry spell in the region.

A traffic police official said that the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is blocked due to snow accumulation between Ramsoo and Qazigund, along with shooting stones, landslides, and mudslides between Nashri and the Navyug tunnel. Additionally, the Batote-Doda road has been closed due to landslides at Ragi Nallah.

A snow avalanche hit Khandyal village in the Gurez Valley of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, damaging two houses. Fortunately, there were no injuries or casualties. Authorities have issued warnings as the snowfall has increased the risk of avalanches in several mountainous regions. Another avalanche struck a road in the Beigpura area of Chhatroo in Kishtwar district, but no damage or casualties were reported.

The bad weather has severely impacted air travel, causing delays in all morning flights at Srinagar International Airport. Train services have also been partially affected due to the wet conditions.