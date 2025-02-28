Jharkhand government to present Budget on March 3

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government will present its budget on March 3. It will be the first budget under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren after the new government was formed in 2024.
Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore will present the budget in the assembly.
The government will mainly foucus on the rural economy and social sector.
In particular, a large amount will be spent on the 'Maiyaan Samman Yojana'.
The Finance Minister said that this budget will be to strengthen the rural economy. The government will also take steps to improve people's standard of living.
“The budget for this financial year is Rs 1.28 lakh crore, and the revenue collection target is Rs 78,047 crore. 60 percent of the revenue has already been collected till January,” said the Finance Minister.
He also said that no additional financial burden would be placed on the public.
The Finance Minister informed that the government is making efforts to stop the tax evasion to raise the revenue. He noted that if tax evasion is stopped, an additional income of Rs 7 to 8 thousand crores can be generated.
"Apart from this, the government will also work for the upliftment of the socially and economically weaker sections of the state," he added.
Speaking on financial management, the Finance Minister said that departments have been advised to look at the actual results of expenditure made.
"The budget will be monitored at an interval of three months so that the schemes can be implemented properly," he informed.