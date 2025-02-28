Jharkhand government to present Budget on March 3

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government will present its budget on March 3. It will be the first budget under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren after the new government was formed in 2024.

Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore will present the budget in the assembly.

The government will mainly foucus on the rural economy and social sector.

In particular, a large amount will be spent on the 'Maiyaan Samman Yojana'.

The Finance Minister said that this budget will be to strengthen the rural economy. The government will also take steps to improve people's standard of living.