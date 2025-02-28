Manipur Governor extends deadline for surrendering illegal weapons

GUWAHATI: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday extended the deadline for voluntarily surrendering looted and illegally held weapons by another week, giving people a “final chance” to do so by 4 pm on March 6. He warned that police and security forces would launch extensive operations once the extended deadline expires.

On the last day of the previous seven-day deadline, which ended on Thursday, a total of 355 weapons, along with ammunition, grenades, bulletproof vests, helmets, and other war-like equipment, were surrendered across various valley and hill districts. The Meitei radical group Arambai Tenggol alone surrendered 246 weapons, along with other items.

The governor noted that his appeal on February 20 to people from all communities, particularly the youth in both the valley and hills, to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held weapons and ammunition had yielded positive results.

“Upon expiry of the seven days’ deadline for voluntary surrender of such arms, there has been (a) demand from both valley and hill areas to extend the period for surrender. I have considered the request and decided to extend the deadline up to 4 pm of 06 March 2025 for the voluntary surrender of such arms,” Bhalla said in a statement.

He urged those still in possession of illegal weapons to surrender them within the extended deadline. “During this period, no punitive action will be taken against the individuals who voluntarily surrender weapons. However, any person found in possession of illegal or looted arms after the given deadline will face action as per law. Further, the police and security forces would be taking up extensive operations after the said deadline,” the governor warned.

“This is the last opportunity for everyone concerned to contribute to peace, communal harmony, safeguarding the future of our youth, and security of our society. We again request all those still in possession of such weapons to avail themselves of this final chance to surrender them without any fear of prosecution within the given period,” he further appealed.