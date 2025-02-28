Manipur: Militants open fire at Meitei religious site from adjoining hills, none injured

IMPHAL: Amid mass surrender of firearms by village volunteers in strife-torn Manipur, unidentified militants on Friday opened fire at a Meitei religious site in Imphal East district from adjoining hills, officials said.

However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The incident took place around 9.30 am when a group of devotees, under heavy security cover, visited Kongba Maru, a sacred site for Meiteis, to offer prayers, they said.

A total of seven rounds were fired from adjoining hills but no person was injured in the incident, the officials said, adding additional security forces have been sent to the spot.