Mining royalties projected to generate Rs 19,300 crore in FY 25: Jharkhand Eco Survey

RANCHI: Projecting robust mining growth to be a key driver of the state's economic development, Jharkhand Economic Survey on Friday estimated mining royalties will fetch Rs 19,300 crore in the ongoing fiscal.

The total value of mineral production in Jharkhand as of March 2024 stood at approximately Rs 75,358 crore, underscoring the state's rich reserves of coal, iron ore, and bauxite, it said.

As a state endowed with approximately 40 per cent of India's total mineral resources, Jharkhand holds significant reserves of coal, iron ore, copper, and uranium, making it a pivotal contributor to the nation's mineral production.

"In the fiscal year 2024-25, Jharkhand's mining sector has continued to demonstrate robust growth, solidifying its role as a key driver of the state's economic development.

The sector's contribution to the state's non-tax revenue continues to grow, with mining royalties projected to generate 19,300 crore for FY 2024-25, reflecting a 20 per cent increase compared to the revised estimates from the previous fiscal year," the survey tabled in the Assembly by Jharkhand Finance minister Radhakrishna Kishore said.