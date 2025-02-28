Parents in favour of digital data protection rules

NEW DELHI: Nine in 10 Indian parents favour the draft digital personal data protection rules (DPDP), 2025, which propose that online platforms, like social media, OTT, and online gaming, identify minor accounts with age misrepresentation by either seeking parental consent or shutting such ‘fake’ accounts, a nation-wide survey has found.

The survey also found that 58% of parents support using profile and content consumption information to determine accounts with age misrepresentation and use AI to identify age-misrepresented accounts of children.

The survey by LocalCircles revealed that some parents said many children falsely represent their age when signing up on the platforms. With no checks and balances on most platforms, children can quickly sign up and use them.