Pune police arrest man who raped woman inside bus in Swargate bus station

Police sources mentioned that Gade had managed to slip through the dragnet thrown around the city by hiding in a truck carrying vegetables.

The woman, who was waiting at the Swargate bus depot to board a bus to her hometown in Satara district early on Tuesday, was approached by Gade. He told her that her bus would not arrive at the current platform but at another one, and persuaded her to board a particular bus, which was empty. The incident occurred just 100 metres from a police station.

Gade, 36, has a prior criminal record. He is facing charges in at least six cases of theft, robbery, and chain-snatching in Pune and the neighbouring Ahilya Nagar district. He has been out on bail since 2019.