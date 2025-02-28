Pune police arrest man who raped woman inside bus in Swargate bus station

PUNE: After 48 hours of intensive search, Pune police arrested a man who allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman inside a bus at Pune's Swargate bus station on Friday.
Gade (37), a history-sheeter, allegedly raped the woman inside an ST bus in the early hours of Tuesday.
According to the police, the accused had visited a relative's house in Shirur, Pune district. He confessed to his relative that he had made a mistake and wanted to surrender to the police. However, he went absconding.
The relative later informed the police about Gade's whereabouts, the police said.
“The police, with the help of a dog squad apprehended him. He will produced in the court today," a police official said.
On Thursday, the Pune police had announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of 37-year-old Dattatray Gade.
To track down the accused, the Pune police had formed 13 teams—eight from the Crime Branch and five from the Swargate Police Station, working on the ground.
Police sources mentioned that Gade had managed to slip through the dragnet thrown around the city by hiding in a truck carrying vegetables.
The woman, who was waiting at the Swargate bus depot to board a bus to her hometown in Satara district early on Tuesday, was approached by Gade. He told her that her bus would not arrive at the current platform but at another one, and persuaded her to board a particular bus, which was empty. The incident occurred just 100 metres from a police station.
Gade, 36, has a prior criminal record. He is facing charges in at least six cases of theft, robbery, and chain-snatching in Pune and the neighbouring Ahilya Nagar district. He has been out on bail since 2019.