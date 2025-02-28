Punjab CM sets three-month deadline for police to wipe out drug menace; bars peddlers' families from subsidies

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has given Police Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) a three-month deadline to eliminate drugs from the state. He also announced that the government will set up special courts to fast-track drug-related cases and ensure that drug peddlers and their families are denied government subsidies, including free power and water, as a deterrent.
At a high-level meeting with top police officials, Mann reaffirmed his government's zero-tolerance policy on drugs, urging officers to take decisive action. He stressed that Punjab Police, with its long history of tackling law and order challenges, must uphold its legacy by eradicating the drug menace with public support.
Mann also said that the state government will set up special courts to ensure speedy trial of drug cases and ensure conviction of the culprits.He also that the necessary formalities for denying subsidies to drug peddlers and their families will be finalised soon.
Mann directed officials to implement preventive measures in schools and colleges to stop youth from falling prey to addiction. He emphasised cutting off drug supply chains and ensuring the arrest of traffickers. The CM directed police officers, including Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), to ensure that drugs are no longer available in the state within three months.
He stated that each SSP's progress in the anti-drug campaign would be evaluated after one month, warning that officers would be held accountable and action would be taken against non-performers. He stressed the need for strict registration of cases against drug traffickers, noting that the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) had already provided a list. Mann also instructed officers to vigorously oppose bail for those arrested with large or intermediate quantities of drugs.
Mann added that if any amendments to the NDPS Act are required to ensure stricter action against drug traffickers, the state will flag the issue with the Union government. Mann stressed the need to turn the fight against drugs into a mass social movement, directing officers to plan large-scale actions. Referring to the recent demolition of a drug smuggler’s illegal property in Narangwal village, he announced that a library would be built on the common village land where the house once stood. He further stated that sites previously used for drug trade would be transformed into centres of learning to educate youth on the dangers of drug abuse. Assuring full government support, he urged field officers to intensify efforts against the drug menace.
Mann stressed the need for timely submission of challans and chemical reports in NDPS cases. He called for a thorough investigation into all drug overdose deaths and directed authorities to intensify vehicle checks round the clock to curb drug transportation.
He also ordered strict action against police personnel involved in drug consumption or promotion.
He further instructed CPs and SSPs to aggressively identify drug hotspots and conduct CASO operations fortnightly in these areas and weekly in jails. He called for extensive 24x7 drives to target narcotics recoveries and warned that any misbehaviour by drug smugglers towards police would be dealt with strictly.
Directing Deputy Commissioners to monitor all government and private de-addiction, rehabilitation, and OOAT centres, he atreesed the need for all these to have have adequate manpower, including psychiatrists and counsellors, along with essential infrastructure such as testing kits, medicines, security measures like CCTV surveillance, and proper hygiene standards.
The CM also urged DCs to prepare for potential surges in patient numbers and ensure regular monitoring of chemist shops.
Mann further instructed DCs to ensure that SDMs and Field officials to visit families affected by drug overdose deaths and addicts’ households to tackle the menace. He announced that anti-drug courses would be introduced in school curricula, with necessary steps to be taken by the education department. Additionally, he directed that relief from the CM Relief Fund be provided to every family affected by drug overdose deaths.
Mann further instructed DCs to provide counselling and support to families of addicts while launching a large-scale outreach and public engagement programme. He mandated that each district organise monthly anti-drug initiatives, including public meetings, seminars, cycle rallies, human chains, sports events, and skill development programmes to raise awareness and curb drug abuse.