Punjab CM sets three-month deadline for police to wipe out drug menace; bars peddlers' families from subsidies

Mann stressed the need for timely submission of challans and chemical reports in NDPS cases. He called for a thorough investigation into all drug overdose deaths and directed authorities to intensify vehicle checks round the clock to curb drug transportation.

He also ordered strict action against police personnel involved in drug consumption or promotion.

He further instructed CPs and SSPs to aggressively identify drug hotspots and conduct CASO operations fortnightly in these areas and weekly in jails. He called for extensive 24x7 drives to target narcotics recoveries and warned that any misbehaviour by drug smugglers towards police would be dealt with strictly.

Directing Deputy Commissioners to monitor all government and private de-addiction, rehabilitation, and OOAT centres, he atreesed the need for all these to have have adequate manpower, including psychiatrists and counsellors, along with essential infrastructure such as testing kits, medicines, security measures like CCTV surveillance, and proper hygiene standards.

The CM also urged DCs to prepare for potential surges in patient numbers and ensure regular monitoring of chemist shops.

Mann further instructed DCs to ensure that SDMs and Field officials to visit families affected by drug overdose deaths and addicts’ households to tackle the menace. He announced that anti-drug courses would be introduced in school curricula, with necessary steps to be taken by the education department. Additionally, he directed that relief from the CM Relief Fund be provided to every family affected by drug overdose deaths.

Mann further instructed DCs to provide counselling and support to families of addicts while launching a large-scale outreach and public engagement programme. He mandated that each district organise monthly anti-drug initiatives, including public meetings, seminars, cycle rallies, human chains, sports events, and skill development programmes to raise awareness and curb drug abuse.