Ranchi Diary: Former Chief Secretary is JPSC Chairman

Former Chief Secretary is JPSC Chairman

Former Jharkhand Chief Secretary L. Khiangte has been appointed as the new Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairman. The state government had proposed his name, and Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar approved the appointment on Thursday. The Governor expressed hope that this appointment would accelerate the recruitment process in the state, ensuring that all examinations conducted by the commission adhere to a scheduled calendar in a timely and efficient manner. Notably, the position of JPSC Chairman had been vacant for six months.

Compensation to Khunti rape survivors

The Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority (JHALSA) has taken suo motu cognisance of the rape of five minor girls in the Rania police station area of Khunti. Immediate action has been directed, and each victim provided with interim financial assistance of Rs 10,000. The incident allegedly took place when the girls were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony. A team from DLSA met with the survivors and their parents, who expressed their willingness to seek legal assistance. The survivors have been provided with free legal aid, support persons, and necessary medical assistance.

19K acres of illicit poppy cultivation destroyed

In a major achievement, illegal poppy cultivation on approximately 19,000 acres of land has been eradicated in Jharkhand, leading to the arrest of 190 individuals associated with this illegal farming activity over the past two months. A large-scale operation against this practice has been ongoing across the state since January. According to official data, the area of illegal poppy cultivation destroyed—19,086 acres—was four times higher than in previous years. A total of 283 cases have been registered, with 190 people arrested in connection with these activities. The most affected districts include Chatra, Khunti, Latehar, Ranchi, among others.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com