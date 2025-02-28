SC refuses to hear plea against temporary release of Gurmeet Ram Rahim

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear a plea of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) against the temporary release of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra had a plea before them challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order.

The bench noted Singh's counsel objection to the maintainability of the PIL before the high court, which it disposed of, on the ground that it was filed against a single person, who was Singh.

"In that view of the matter, we are not inclined to consider the present petition," the bench said.

Singh is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples.

The SGPC moved the apex court against a August 2024 order of the high court.

The high court disposed of the SGPC's PIL observing in case an application was filed by Singh for temporary release, the same should be considered by the competent authority without any "arbitrariness or favourtism."