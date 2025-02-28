Several BRO workers feared trapped in Uttarakhand avalanche, rescue efforts underway

DEHRADUN: At least 41 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers were feared trapped after an avalanche struck near Mana in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Friday, officials said.
Authorities fear that around 57 workers were present at the site when the disaster occurred. So far, 16 were rescued and were sent to an army camp near Mana in critical condition. According to sources from the district administration, three injured workers have been transported to the hospital. Rescue operations are ongoing.
"The Indian Army and ITBP have arrived at the scene to assist in rescue operations," officials reported. According to initial information from district administration sources, search efforts continue for the remaining 41.
The workers are believed to be contractors associated with the BRO. "Heavy snowfall has been affecting the upper regions of Chamoli for several days," officials noted. These workers are employed by a company engaged in highway widening and asphalting projects along a 50-kilometer stretch from Mana to Mana Pass. The Border Roads Organization (BRO) is overseeing this construction through an EPC contractor.
The avalanche struck near the highway, three kilometers from the renowned Badrinath Temple.
"The weather in Uttarakhand has remained inclement for three consecutive days, with snowfall continuing on the higher peaks," officials reported. However, the highway beyond Hanuman Chatti remains closed.
BRO (Border Roads Organisation) Executive Engineer CR Meena said three to four ambulances have also been sent, but due to heavy snowfall, the rescue team is facing difficulties in reaching there.
In an update on the ongoing rescue efforts, Arpan Yadavanshi, Commandant of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), told this daily, “Both the SDRF and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been dispatched to the site; however, they are currently stranded due to the closure of the highway.” The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are currently engaged in rescue operations. The highway beyond Hanuman Chatti has been closed due to the severe weather conditions.
Amidst the ongoing rain and snowfall in Chamoli district, District Magistrate Dr. Sandeep Tiwari has instructed officials associated with the Incident Response System (IRS) to remain on high alert.
"Officials have been directed to restore traffic on blocked roads and repair damaged power lines to restore electricity supply," he added.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed sadness over the incident on X, adding that ITBP, BRO, and other rescue teams are carrying out relief operations.
"Sad news was received about many workers being buried under an avalanche during the construction work being carried out by BRO near Mana village in Chamoli district. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by ITBP, BRO and other rescue teams. I pray to Lord Badri Vishal for the safety of all the labour brothers," Dhami wrote in Hindi.