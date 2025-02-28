Several BRO workers feared trapped in Uttarakhand avalanche, rescue efforts underway

DEHRADUN: At least 41 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers were feared trapped after an avalanche struck near Mana in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Friday, officials said.

Authorities fear that around 57 workers were present at the site when the disaster occurred. So far, 16 were rescued and were sent to an army camp near Mana in critical condition. According to sources from the district administration, three injured workers have been transported to the hospital. Rescue operations are ongoing.

"The Indian Army and ITBP have arrived at the scene to assist in rescue operations," officials reported. According to initial information from district administration sources, search efforts continue for the remaining 41.

The workers are believed to be contractors associated with the BRO. "Heavy snowfall has been affecting the upper regions of Chamoli for several days," officials noted. These workers are employed by a company engaged in highway widening and asphalting projects along a 50-kilometer stretch from Mana to Mana Pass. The Border Roads Organization (BRO) is overseeing this construction through an EPC contractor.

The avalanche struck near the highway, three kilometers from the renowned Badrinath Temple.

"The weather in Uttarakhand has remained inclement for three consecutive days, with snowfall continuing on the higher peaks," officials reported. However, the highway beyond Hanuman Chatti remains closed.