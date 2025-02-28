'Think about men who are very lonely': TCS staffer dies by suicide, blames wife in video

The deceased, in the video clip, is seen blaming his wife. Urging authorities to “think about men who are very lonely,” he is seen saying, “Don’t touch my parents after my death.”

As the 6.57-minute video went viral across social media platforms, his wife Nikita Sharma released a counter statement alleging that her husband was abusive, especially when in an inebriated state. She said that the allegations levelled against her by Manav were related to her pre-marital life. “It was my past and when he came to know about it, he started yelling and picking frequent fights. He used to drink a lot and had attempted suicide many times in the past as well,” said Nikita, claiming that she managed to thwart at least three such bids earlier by Manav.

She also claimed that on the fateful day, she, upon seeing his photos on social media, alerted her sister-in-law Akanksha telling her to save Manav who was trying to end his life. “But she said ignore him and go to sleep,” Nikita is seen claiming in a video clip.

ACP Bhosale said the case was registered under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The deceased's post-mortem was conducted on February 24, but no formal complaint was filed at that time, said the official.

“We will take the version of the deceased's wife into account as well. Appropriate action will be taken based on our probe,” the official said, acknowledging that the couple's relationship was strained.

