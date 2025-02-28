'UAPA added to defeat our order': SC raps Chhattisgarh police over arrest of man despite interim protection

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on Chhattisgarh Police for booking a man under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) days after it gave him interim protection from arrest in a murder case.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said the UAPA charge was added by the police with an intent to defeat its January 2 interim bail order and granted him bail.

"Considering fact that it is so apparent that appellant was arrested only to defeat January 2 order, appellant is entitled to bail in said case. Appeal allowed. The appellant shall be enlarged on bail," the bench said.

The bench went on, "This hasty action has been taken by the police against the appellant to ensure that he is taken into custody and interim order dated January 2 is nullified."