2025 to be the year of reforms and reorganisation in India's education sector

The coming year may see the government reign in the mushrooming coaching centres in the country. Pradhan has publicly spoken about the government's aim to reduce students’ dependency on coaching centres and adopting a holistic approach to school education.

The new year will also bring cheers to parents as the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks for some classes will cost less. However, textbook prices will not be increased for any other class to ensure there is no financial burden on parents.

The NCERT, which prints five crore textbooks annually, will also work to increase its capacity to 15 crore in the coming year.

Not only that, the centre will start working on updating textbooks for classes 9-12 according to the new National Curriculum Framework (NcF) so that they are launched by the 2026-27 academic session. Also, getting the NCERT textbooks at your doorstep will become possible in 2025 as NCERT has tied up with both Flipkart and Amazon—at the same price.

As 2025 will mark the fifth year of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the focus will be on implementing it nationwide, transforming India as an educational hub for global citizens, and making Indian universities not only world-class but also internationalised by opening campuses in Africa and elsewhere.