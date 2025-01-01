24-year-old murders five family members in Lucknow hotel, arrested

LUCKNOW: Five members of a family were found murdered inside a hotel here early on Wednesday, police said.

The accused has been arrested, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Lucknow, Raveena Tyagi, said the incident took place at Hotel Sharanjit in Naka area of the state capital.

"The accused, identified as Arshad (24), allegedly killed five members of his own family. Following the gruesome act, the local police promptly apprehended the accused from the crime scene," Tyagi said.