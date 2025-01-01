‘81% of groundwater safe for irrigation’

NEW DELHI: The groundwater quality report for 2024 reveals that India’s overall drinking groundwater resource is temporarily becoming hard and may not be directly suitable for many industrial purposes. However, over 81% of samples in the country met safe thresholds suitable for irrigation purposes. The north-east region’s groundwater quality falls in the excellent category for irrigation.

The report, released on Tuesday by Minister of Jalshakti C R Patil, says the calcium-bicarbonate type dominates India’s groundwater, followed by sodium and potassium ions. Some regions face dangerous sporadic contamination of nitrates, fluoride, and arsenic.

However, the report points out the positive role of India’s monsoon in recharging the groundwater and improving its quality. The seasonal trend of monsoon recharge effects was noticeable through parameters like Electrical Conductivity (EC) and fluoride, which enhance water quality. Percolation of pure rainwater reduces saltiness in groundwater and dilutes fluoride content.

From an agricultural perspective, the analysis of Sodium Adsorption Ratio and Residual Sodium Carbonate (RSC) reinforces the generally favourable suitability of groundwater for irrigation, with over 81% of samples meeting safe thresholds. However, localized issues of high sodium content and RSC values demand targeted interventions to prevent long-term soil degradation.