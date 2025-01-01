Agra-based man kills mother, four sisters in Lucknow hotel with father's help; cites land dispute as reason

LUCKNOW: A man, in his mid-20s, killed his four sisters and mother with his father's assistance inside a hotel room on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Arshad, after committing the crime dropped his father Mohammed Badar at the Charbagh railway station and then walked into the police station to admit his act.

The family was from Agra and had come to Lucknow after a visit to Ajmer. Arshad later claimed land-related harassment by some members of his community in their hometown Agra.

The news of the incident led the densely populated locality of Naka of the state capital to panic at the onset of the new year after police arrived with Arshad at a small hotel, discovering five bodies including the 45-year-old woman and her four daughters, aged between 9 and 19 years.

The deceased were identified as Aasma, the mother of the accused, and his four younger sisters, Aalia (9), Aaksha (16), Rehmeen (18), and Aalsiya (19).

After killing all five women, Arshad shot a video where he not only showed the lifeless bodies of his mother and sisters but also explained the reason behind the killings and blamed the neighbours for the extreme step that he took.