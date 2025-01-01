Amid protests, 377 metric tons of toxic waste from Bhopal gas tragedy leaves for disposal at Pithampur

BHOPAL: Forty years after the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy reportedly left more than 5000 people dead in the Madhya Pradesh capital, the remaining 337 metric tonnes of toxic waste lying at the worst-ever industrial disaster’s site was shifted out of Bhopal amid tight security on Wednesday night.

Following a December 3, 2024, Madhya Pradesh High Court order, the waste is being shifted to Pithampur industrial town in western MP’s Dhar district for disposal (incineration) which may take up to nine months.

Notwithstanding the opposition by certain organisations in Dhar district’s industrial town Pithampur, a PIL filed in the High Court by the alumni of state’s largest government medical college MGM Medical College-Indore and also a voice of concern from the Indore mayor and BJP leader Pushyamitra Bhargava, 12 special containers holding the waste began their journey from the closed factory site to Pithampur in Dhar district, through a 250-km Green Corridor.

The transportation of the entire 337 MT waste (which comprises soil, pesticide residues and chemicals left from the manufacturing processes) is happening in 12 specially designed, leak-proof and fire-resistant containers, each of them being GPS-tracked for real-time monitoring.

The entire process of packing and loading the waste which was lying for last four decades at a sealed shed in the closed Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) factory, had started on Sunday under the supervision of experts and saw the involvement of over 200 workers, each of them operating in short 30-minutes shifts while following strict safety measures, including wearing the PPE kits.

The entire process, spanning from unlocking the waste, its secure and safe packing to its loading on the secured containers, has been video-filmed.