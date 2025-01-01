Buy Maha Kumbh tickets through scanner jacket of Prayagraj railway staff

NEW DELHI: In a first, people attending Maha Kumbh can book train tickets through scanners fitted on the jackets of railway workers on duty at Prayagraj station, officials said.

“This is a unique arrangement made by the North Central Railway for the convenience of devotees in booking train tickets. This innovative initiative will simplify and facilitate the ticketing process through the use of digital technology,” said Dileep Kumar, executive director (information & publicity), Railway Board.

“During the Maha Kumbh 2025, employees of the commercial department of the Railways will be deployed on special duty at Prayagraj Junction and they will wear green jackets. There will be a QR code printed on the back of the jackets, which devotees can scan from their mobile phones and download the UTS (unreserved ticketing system) mobile app,” Kumar said.

He said the app will provide the facility to passengers to book unreserved tickets without standing in the queue. “With this initiative, devotees will be able to easily get tickets, avoiding crowds and long lines at the railway station. This process of ticket booking through digital payment will not only save time but also provide a hassle-free experience to lakhs of devotees visiting Sangam during the Maha Kumbh,” Kumar said.

Expected to host over 40 crore devotees from across the globe, the 45-day mega religious festival from January 13 to February 26 will showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions.

The Railways plans to operate 3,124 special mela trains along with 10,100 regular trains between January 10 and February 28. To manage the anticipated crowd, 278 ticket counters will be set up under the NCR, with Prayagraj railway station’s ticketing capacity expanded to accommodate 10,15,200 passengers per day across all modes.