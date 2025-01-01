Chhattisgarh first state to link forest ecosystem with Green GDP

RAIPUR: In a first, the Chhattisgarh state has introduced an innovative plan that connects the ecosystem services of its forests with the Green Gross Domestic Product (Green GDP).

The moves aimed to highlight the direct link between significant environmental contributions of forests like clean air, water conservation, biodiversity and the state’s economic progress.

The action plan is designed to ensure that economic development is achieved while preserving the pristine environment for future generations.

The new approach assesses the often overlooked benefits that forests provide, such as regulating the climate, enriching soil quality, purifying water, absorbing carbon dioxide among others. These services will now be formally included in the state's economic planning.

Chhattisgarh with 44 per cent of its land covered by forests, the state's natural resources are central to the livelihoods of millions of people. Forest products like tendu leaves, lac, honey, and medicinal plants contribute significantly to the rural economy, while forests also play a crucial role in mitigating climate change by absorbing carbon.

“The ambitious step, aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a 'Developed India 2047',” said Vishnu Deo Sai, the chief minister.

Such an initiative will allow for a comprehensive valuation of forests with an emphasis on their economic and environmental benefits.

“By linking these benefits to the Green GDP, Chhattisgarh intends to improve budget planning and create policies prioritising economic growth and ecological sustainability,” V Sreenivasa Rao (PCCF & Head of Forest Force) told this newspaper.

In the recent report of the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) in its findings cited that there is a remarkable increase in forest and tree cover in Chhattisgarh apparently owing to biodiversity protection and environmental-forest conservation efforts.

Under the new measure taken, Chhattisgarh not just strives to conserve the state’s forest but also recognises their value beyond timber and resources.

CM Sai underlined the cultural and religious significance of Chhattisgarh’s forests, which are deeply tied to tribal traditions and provide spiritual solace to local communities. The forests contribute to employment through eco-tourism activities, such as jungle safaris and camping in popular national parks of the state.