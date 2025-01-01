Clashes erupt over Mutawalli reinstatement in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: A visit by Salim Raj, Chairperson of the Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board, to endorse the reinstatement of a person aligned with the BJP as the Jama Masjid Mutawalli (caretaker of a mosque) in Mahasamund district sparked uproar and violent clashes between two groups within the Muslim community.

The confrontation erupted while Raj was addressing a press conference at the Mahasamund circuit house in support of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024. During the conference, a group of people interrupted the proceedings, leading to heated exchanges and a physical altercation between supporters of the Congress and the BJP.

The rival groups attacked each other with knives, sticks, and stones, leaving nearly half a dozen people injured. The injured were subsequently taken to a local hospital for treatment.