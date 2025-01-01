Combat capability: Navy to induct three combatant platforms in a single day

NEW DELHI: In a major accrual of maritime combat capability in a day, the Indian Navy is prepared to induct three combat platforms.

Calling 15 Jan '25 to become a landmark day in country's history the Indian Navy on Wednesday said, "It prepares to commission three frontline combatants - Nilgiri, the lead ship of the Project 17A stealth frigate class; Surat, the fourth and final ship of the Project 15B stealth destroyer class; and Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the Scorpene-class project - together at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai."

This event is seen to provide a significant boost to the Indian Navy's combat potential while underscoring the country's preeminent status in indigenous shipbuilding.

"All three platforms have been designed and constructed entirely at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai, a testament to India's growing self-reliance in the critical domain of defence production and the successful commissioning of these advanced warships and submarines highlights the rapid progress made in warship design and construction, cementing India's position as a global leader in defense manufacturing."

Nilgiri, the lead ship of Project 17A, is a major advancement over the Shivalik-class frigates, incorporating significant stealth features and reduced radar signatures through state-of-the-art technology.

The Project 15B destroyer, Surat, is the culmination of the follow-on class to the Kolkata-class (Project 15A) destroyers, featuring substantial improvements in design and capabilities.