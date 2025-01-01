Combat capability: Navy to induct three combatant platforms in a single day

NEW DELHI: In a major accrual of maritime combat capability in a day, the Indian Navy is prepared to induct three combat platforms.
Calling 15 Jan '25 to become a landmark day in country's history the Indian Navy on Wednesday said, "It prepares to commission three frontline combatants - Nilgiri, the lead ship of the Project 17A stealth frigate class; Surat, the fourth and final ship of the Project 15B stealth destroyer class; and Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the Scorpene-class project - together at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai."
This event is seen to provide a significant boost to the Indian Navy's combat potential while underscoring the country's preeminent status in indigenous shipbuilding.
"All three platforms have been designed and constructed entirely at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai, a testament to India's growing self-reliance in the critical domain of defence production and the successful commissioning of these advanced warships and submarines highlights the rapid progress made in warship design and construction, cementing India's position as a global leader in defense manufacturing."
Nilgiri, the lead ship of Project 17A, is a major advancement over the Shivalik-class frigates, incorporating significant stealth features and reduced radar signatures through state-of-the-art technology.
The Project 15B destroyer, Surat, is the culmination of the follow-on class to the Kolkata-class (Project 15A) destroyers, featuring substantial improvements in design and capabilities.
Both ships were designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and are equipped with advanced sensors and weapon packages developed primarily in India or through strategic collaborations with leading global manufacturers.
Keeping with the plans to induct women personnel in all streams, these ships also include specific accommodations to support a sizable complement of women officers and sailors, aligning with the Navy's progressive steps toward gender inclusion in frontline combat roles.
Equipped with modern aviation facilities, Nilgiri and Surat can operate a range of helicopters, including Chetak, ALH, Sea King, and the newly inducted MH-60R, during both day and night operations. Features such as a Rail-Less Helicopter Traversing System and a Visual Aid and Landing System ensure seamless operations under all conditions.
As per the Navy, Vaghsheer, the sixth Scorpene-class submarine under the Kalvari-class Project 75, is one of the most silent and versatile diesel-electric submarines in the world.
"It is designed to undertake a wide range of missions, including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, area surveillance, and special operations. Armed with wire-guided torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, and advanced sonar systems, the submarine also features modular construction, allowing for future upgrades such as the integration of Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology.", said the Navy.
The combined commissioning of Nilgiri, Surat, and Vaghsheer demonstrates India's unparalleled progress in defense self-reliance and Indigenous shipbuilding. The vessels have undergone rigorous trials, including machinery, hull, fire-fighting, and damage control assessments, as well as proving all navigation and communication systems at sea, making them fully operational and ready for deployment.
This historic occasion not only enhances the Navy's maritime strength but also symbolizes the nation's remarkable achievements in defence manufacturing and self-reliance. It is a proud moment for the Indian Navy and the nation as a whole, further reinforcing India's commitment to building a robust and self-sufficient defence ecosystem.
The Navy aims to become self-reliant by 2047. 62 ships and 1 submarine are being constructed in various Indian shipyards. The Navy also has been accorded AoN (Acceptance of Necessity) of 31 ships and submarines, all of which will be made in India, including 7 X17 B stealth frigates and 6 modern submarines under P75(I). There is another AoN for 60 Utility Helicopter- Maritime (UH-M). AoN is the first step in initiating the acquisition process.
The UH-M will be to support fleet operations at sea, to be manufactured by HAL, these will be a replacement for ageing Chetak helicopters.