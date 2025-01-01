Elections, environment on agenda of states

Jammu & kashmir

Statehood, rail link amid tension between CM & L-G

Jammu and Kashmir is expecting the year to usher in better connectivity. The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway project, which is nearing completion, will connect J&K’s interiors to the rest of the country.

Statehood remains a major political question. L-G Manoj Sinha has cleared a resolution passed by the cabinet. CM Omar Abdullah has also been frequenting Delhi to meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the cause. There is tension beginning to simmer between Sinha and Abdullah.