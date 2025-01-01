'Fantastic start to 2025': Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh meets PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Wednesday, and lauded his rise from modest beginnings to make a name for himself internationally.

"A very memorable interaction," Modi said on Instagram, sharing a short clip of their interaction.

He said in a post on X, "A great interaction with Diljit Dosanjh! He's truly multifaceted, blending talent and tradition. We connected over music, culture and more."