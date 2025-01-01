Here's why Diljit Dosanjh is in the news after his New Year's Eve concert

Diljit Dosanjh hit the headlines once again after his New Year's Eve concert in Ludhiana became surrounded by legal controversies.

Punditrao Dharenavar, an Assistant Professor from Chandigarh, filed a complaint urging the singer to stop performing certain songs during his live show on December 31, 2024.

Dharenavar expressed his concern over the impact of such controversial songs on the young minds present in the crowd as many minors are among the music lovers who frequently take part in his concert.

The Deputy Director of the Women and Child Department, Govt of Punjab issued a formal notice to Ludhiana's District Commissioner asking them to restrict the singer from performing certain songs during his live concerts.

The notice, which raised concern about the after-effects of songs promoting alcohol such as 'Patiala Pegg', '5 Tara Theke', and 'Case (Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya)', was addressed to the local authorities in Ludhiana.

The notice also called for an urgent ban on these songs, even if the singer wants to tweak or modify the lyrics to make it suitable for the audience.

The singer allegedly continued to perform the controversial songs after altering the lyrics, even though he was advised not to perform it as per the warnings issued by various commissions.

Dharenavar went on to cite a ruling from the Punjab and Haryana High Court which directed the police to ensure that songs promoting drugs, alcohol or violence are not performed in public events or live concerts.

This observation made in 2019 suggested that songs glorifying alcohol and drugs have a detrimental impact on impressionable children.

Dharenavar also expressed that he is prepared to take the matter to the Punjab and Haryana High Court if such songs are continued to be performed in Dosanjh's concerts.

He also criticised Dosanjh for performing songs wearing pagadi, a traditional headgear. He opined that the pagadi should not be associated with promoting negative values.

Such controversies are not new to Diljit Dosanjh as he has previously faced scrutiny in other cities for similar reasons. He received legal notice from the Telangana government for performing songs that promoted alcohol and violence during his concert in Hyderabad in November.

His comments on alcohol has also landed him in controversies multiple times. He said he would stop composing songs about alcohol when the government enacts a nationwide ban on liquor. "If all the states declare themselves as dry states, I promise I won't sing about alcohol ever again," he said.

Despite all the legal complications, Dosanjh continues to shine as his Dil-Luminati tour remains a major success.

The Ludhiana show which was announced on December 23 marked the grand finale of Dosanjh's three-month long Dil-Luminati India Tour.