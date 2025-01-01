Himachal CM Sukhu, cabinet forego electricity subsidies to aid state development

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has waived the subsidy on all five electricity meters registered in his name along with cabinet members and Congress MLAs in the state.

The Chief Minister submitted the required form to Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Chairman, Sanjay Gupta and urged well-off individuals to follow the same. Sukhu emphasised that affluent citizens with multiple electricity meters should relinquish subsidies to support the development of the state. He encouraged well-off consumers to voluntarily waive their subsidies through the electricity online portal of the board, by calling helpline numbers 1100 or 1912 or by visiting their nearest electricity sub-division.

All cabinet members and Congress MLAs in the state have agreed to forgo their subsidies following detailed discussions. He pointed out that the government spends Rs 2,200 crore annually on electricity subsidies and Rs 200 crore monthly on salaries and pensions of electricity board employees.

"Subsidies should be reserved for the needy and well-off individuals must contribute towards building a fairer society," he reiterated