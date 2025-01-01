HIPA to be renamed after Dr Manmohan Singh: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while presiding over the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) in Shimla today, announced that the institute would be renamed after former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.
Sukhu praised Dr Singh’s policies, stating that they had greatly contributed to the development of India and Himachal Pradesh. He added that Dr Singh’s efforts had brought significant benefits and recognition to the state.
On the occasion, Sukhu unveiled a coffee table book published by HIPA and inaugurated a training programme for special educators at the institute. The programme, which will continue until 3 January, will involve 80 teachers. Sukhu said, “This programme will equip teachers with modern techniques for educating children with special needs and will offer an alternative to the traditional Braille method.”
As part of the state’s inclusive development efforts, the Chief Minister announced an increase in the monthly pension for visually impaired children, raising it from Rs 1,500 to Rs 4,000 per month until the age of 27. He added that this change would be incorporated into the upcoming budget.
“The State Government is taking significant steps to make visually impaired individuals self-reliant and ensure their rightful share in the resources of the state,” he said.
Sukhu highlighted the state’s financial situation, noting that Himachal Pradesh generates an annual income of Rs 16,000 crore, while expenditure on salaries and pensions amounts to Rs 27,000 crore. He emphasised the need for a sustainable financial roadmap and called for collective efforts and support from all sections of society to increase the state’s income and secure a prosperous future.
He said, “Over the past two years, the present State Government has worked diligently to stabilise the derailed financial condition of the state, for which employees and officials have provided immense support.”
Sukhu reiterated that all sections of society have a rightful share in the state’s resources and stated that the government was implementing significant policy changes to ensure equitable and overall development. He added, “Strengthening the rural sector of the state has always been the topmost priority for the government, and many new initiatives will be introduced in the coming months.”
The Chief Minister also highlighted various schemes introduced by the Government, including the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Ashray Yojna for orphaned children, programmes for widows, and measures to support single women. He said, “These efforts reflect the commitment of the State Government to the well-being of all sections of society.”
Sukhu underscored the importance of good governance and effective, technology-based training programmes for officials to achieve this goal. He remarked, “Good governance is the core mantra of the Congress Government, and HIPA plays an important role in providing quality training to the officers and officials of the state.”