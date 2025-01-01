HIPA to be renamed after Dr Manmohan Singh: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while presiding over the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) in Shimla today, announced that the institute would be renamed after former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

Sukhu praised Dr Singh’s policies, stating that they had greatly contributed to the development of India and Himachal Pradesh. He added that Dr Singh’s efforts had brought significant benefits and recognition to the state.

On the occasion, Sukhu unveiled a coffee table book published by HIPA and inaugurated a training programme for special educators at the institute. The programme, which will continue until 3 January, will involve 80 teachers. Sukhu said, “This programme will equip teachers with modern techniques for educating children with special needs and will offer an alternative to the traditional Braille method.”

As part of the state’s inclusive development efforts, the Chief Minister announced an increase in the monthly pension for visually impaired children, raising it from Rs 1,500 to Rs 4,000 per month until the age of 27. He added that this change would be incorporated into the upcoming budget.

“The State Government is taking significant steps to make visually impaired individuals self-reliant and ensure their rightful share in the resources of the state,” he said.