Huge cache of arms, ammunition seized in Manipur

IMPHAL: Security forces seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition during search operations in Manipur's Bishnupur and Thoubal districts, a police statement said on Wednesday.

From Thongkhonglok village in Bishnupur district, security forces on Tuesday seized one SLR with a magazine, one .303 rifle, one 12 bore single barrel gun, two 9mm pistol with magazine, one anti-riot gun, two INSAS LMG magazine, two INSAS rifle magazine, four hand grenades, one detonator, five anti-riot shell, ammunition and other articles, the statement said.