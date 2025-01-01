India to focus on disease elimination, human resources, infrastructure in 2025

According to Union Health Ministry officials, India is dedicated towards tuberculosis elimination by 2025. "What is encouraging is that the Global TB Report 2024 has shown that the incidence rate of TB in India has shown a 17.7% decline from 237 per 100,000 population in 2015 to 195 per 100,000 population in 2023."

Also, TB deaths were reduced by 21.4%, from 28 per lakh population in 2015 to 22 per lakh population in 2023. Access to TB treatment and coverage in India increased by 32% in the last eight years from 53% in 2015 to 85% in 2023, they said.

With the TB Mukt Bharat - a 100-day intensified campaign - India will cover 347 selected high-priority districts across 33 states/Union Territories that reported a high death rate, low testing, and high incidence of TB. The scheme, which was launched on December 7, will conclude in March 2025.

The major challenge, however, is a shortage of drugs for TB patients. Though the government has said they have sufficient storage, former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said this delay is not good for TB patients as it can lead to the emergence of resistance.

According to Dr Jayadevan, vector control programs need to be ramped up to tackle the rising cases of dengue, which saw nearly two lakh cases and 160 deaths this year, as well as malaria.

Bringing much cheer to combating dengue, India has started dengue vaccine trials and hopefully will be able to launch them in the coming year. The National Institutes of Health (NIH), US) developed this recombinant vaccine, and the technology has been transferred to several companies worldwide.

While the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approved 19 new drugs in 2024, including cancer drugs, many new drugs will enter Indian markets in 2025, including global giant Eli Lilly's diabetes and obesity treatment drug.