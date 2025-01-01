Indian textile units illegally bringing Bangladeshi workers: Assam CM Himanta

GUWAHATI: Firing a bombshell, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said a section of textile industries in India were illegally “importing” cheap labourers from Bangladesh.

Stating that the Centre is very serious about the issue, he said, “We have to strike at those industrial houses which are incentivising people to come to India in the form of cheap labour.”

Sarma said a massive increase in the infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals into Assam and India had been witnessed since the “disruptions” in that country. He said he had discussed the matter with his counterparts in the Northeast and also the government of West Bengal two days ago.

“The Assam police are detecting 20 to 30 infiltrators every single day and an equal number of people is also being witnessed in Tripura. When we tried to research why this is happening, we found that the textile industry in Bangladesh virtually collapsed after the unrest in that country,” the Assam CM said, referring to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government.