India's greenhouse gas emissions fell 7.93 pc in 2020 compared to 2019: Govt report to UNFCCC

NEW DELHI: India's total greenhouse gas emissions in 2020 declined by 7.93 per cent compared to 2019, while its GDP emission intensity fell 36 per cent between 2005 and 2020, according to new data submitted to the UN climate change office.

In its fourth Biennial Update Report (BUR-4) submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) on December 30, India said its total greenhouse gas emissions -- excluding land use, land-use change, and forestry (LULUCF) -- amounted to 2,959 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e) and 2,437 MtCO2e including LULUCF.

"Total national emissions (including LULUCF) have decreased by 7. 93 per cent with respect to 2019 and increased by 98. 34 per cent since 1994," according to the report.

"India has progressively continued decoupling economic growth from greenhouse gas emissions. Between 2005 and 2020, India's gross domestic product (GDP) emission intensity reduced by 36 per cent," it said.

Biennial Update Reports (BURs) are submitted by developing countries to the UNFCCC every two years.

They provide updates on greenhouse gas emissions, progress on climate actions, and needs for support in mitigation, adaptation and capacity building.