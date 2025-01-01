Neighbourhood watch, atmanirbhar in defence

Internal security
Cyber security still a challenge
Despite successes in the three major theaters — J&K, Naxal-hit areas and the Northeast — posing challenges to internal security, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will require continuing with its ongoing strategy of ‘zero tolerance’ to deal with emerging situations in 2025. In addition, the MHA will need to move forward with renewed vigour to meet the new challenges posed by online frauds and cybercriminals.
The home ministry has recently taken over the responsibility of dealing with the challenge of cyber fraud by setting up a new wing I4C under its umbrella. The year 2025 will require a lot of focus on the massive use of Internet data by people at large which leaves them vulnerable to unscrupulous elements from not only within India but from across the globe.
Experts believe cyber attackers are transitioning from opportunistic attacks to more targeted and sophisticated campaigns, leveraging advanced malware types like Trojans and Infectors and the agencies need to be ahead of them.
MEA
Cautious walk for South Block
Amid India’s rising international profile and rebalancing of power, the year 2025, like 2024, is expected to test India’s diplomatic prowess in following a cooperative relations approach with great powers and its neighbourhood. While the primary focus will be on the US, China, Russia and the European Union, a special watch will be on the Trump and Putin relations.
The leadership change in the US with Republican Donald Trump returning to the White House is anticipated to be a policy shift. In addition, the ongoing unrest in Europe, conflicts encompassing the West Asia and Asia will require deft handling.
Developments in Bangladesh and Syria will have to be handled skillfully for their long shadows might cover a larger swath of international affairs. Both countries are undergoing a regime change. In a major turn of events, India and the European Union have agreed to hold the first-ever ministerial strategic foreign policy dialogue soon, to jointly navigate an array of critical challenges, including geo-political tensions.
Defence
Focus on Integrated Theatre Command
To address the global supply chain, the sector may witness major acquisitions and policy changes with a push for local manufacturing. The year 2025 is to see a move ahead in important projects, such as FRCVs and nuclear attack (SSN) submarines, to be manufactured locally.
Also, decisions on the much-awaited conclusion of the 114 multi-role fighter aircraft and the construction of the six advanced conventional submarines by an Indian manufacturer in a “Strategic Partnership” with a foreign company are due.
The plan is to replace the over four-decade-old Russian-origin T-72 main battle tank with future-ready combat vehicles (FRCVs) by 2030. Major reform is awaited, and the formation of the Integrated Theatre Commands (ITC) is due to get approved.
It will be the most significant reform since Independence, wherein all three military services (Army, Navy and Air Force) will be reorganised and reconfigured to function under one commander, with each ITC handling a single theatre of war. Also, another significant area will be military diplomacy.
Health
Strengthening health infra a key task
The year 2024 saw the launch of several health initiatives, including an insurance scheme for senior citizens aged 70. The results of these initiatives are expected in 2025, which holds both promises and challenges. Meeting the target of eliminating TB, five years ahead of the international target, will be another challenge.
Health ministry officials said a 100-day intensified campaign will cover 347 selected high-priority districts across 33 states/UTs that reported a high death rate, low testing, and high incidence of TB. The scheme, which was launched on December 7, will conclude in March 2025.
The major challenge, however, is a shortage of drugs for TB patients, though the government says it has enough stock. March 2025 will mark the fifth anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite a notable decline in cases, some cases are still being reported. The focus would also be on tackling the threat of non-communicable diseases like heart attacks, stroke, cancers, chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes.
Education
NTA reforms, textbooks to cost less
If 2024 was a year of controversy for the education sector with allegations of cheating, mismanagement and mass cancellations of key examinations, then the coming year is set to see reforms, reorganisation and restructuring. In 2025, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will undergo an overhaul. It will focus on conducting entrance exams for admissions to higher education institutions.
For this, additional 10 posts will be created to ensure “zero-error” testing. Also, as the government is focusing on establishing new schools, it has sanctioned `8,232 crore for opening 85 Kendriya Vidyalayas and 28 Navodaya Vidyalayas. The coming year will also bring cheers to parents as the NCERT textbooks for some classes will cost less. The Centre will also start working on updating textbooks for classes 9-12. With the
National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 completing the fifth year, the focus will be on transforming the country as an educational hub. In all, the year promises beneficial norms and decisions for the education sector.
Top court
Triple talaq, Places of Worship Act
After an action-packed year in which the Supreme Court issued transformative judgments, it is once again poised to deliver significant verdicts that will impact nearly every aspect of people’s lives—whether religious, social, or regarding their relationship with the state and its laws.
Among the major petitions, a notable batch challenges the triple talaq law. The SC is set to hear Haryana government’s appeal against the Punjab and Haryana HC’s July 10 order, which directed the opening of the highway and the removal of barricades. Another enduring controversy is the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act of 1991, which aims to preserve the religious character of places of worship as they were on August 15, 1947.
Additionally, the SC will consider the dispute concerning the Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Masjid in Mathura. It will examine a PIL challenging the constitutional validity of Sections 12 and 51 of the Blood Donor Guidelines, 2017, which impose a blanket ban on transgender individuals from donating blood.
Reports by: Mukesh Ranjan, Mayank Singh, Kavita Bajeli-Dutt and Suchitra Kalyan Mohanthy