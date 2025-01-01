Neighbourhood watch, atmanirbhar in defence

Internal security

Cyber security still a challenge

Despite successes in the three major theaters — J&K, Naxal-hit areas and the Northeast — posing challenges to internal security, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will require continuing with its ongoing strategy of ‘zero tolerance’ to deal with emerging situations in 2025. In addition, the MHA will need to move forward with renewed vigour to meet the new challenges posed by online frauds and cybercriminals.

The home ministry has recently taken over the responsibility of dealing with the challenge of cyber fraud by setting up a new wing I4C under its umbrella. The year 2025 will require a lot of focus on the massive use of Internet data by people at large which leaves them vulnerable to unscrupulous elements from not only within India but from across the globe.

Experts believe cyber attackers are transitioning from opportunistic attacks to more targeted and sophisticated campaigns, leveraging advanced malware types like Trojans and Infectors and the agencies need to be ahead of them.