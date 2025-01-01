Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar should come together for party's future: Senior NCP leader Praful Patel

MUMBAI: After NCP leader Praful Patel’s statement, the political corridor in Maharashtra is buzzing with the possibility that both former union minister Sharad Pawar and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar are coming together.

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel said they have huge respect for former union minister Sharad Pawar and it will continue. He said they chose different political paths due to political differences, but the respect towards senior Pawar has not reduced at all.

“If in future, both the Pawars come together, then there is nothing wrong in it. I also consider myself a part of the Pawar family. I personally feel and have a desire that the Pawar family should come together and be united. We met senior Pawar on the occasion of his birthday in Delhi. That meeting generated a lot of speculation. We want to maintain our relationship,” Patel said. He added Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar if coming together, then it is a good thing for them and the party as well.

Patel was a very close associate of Sharad Pawar when both the NCP’s factions were united. After the split in the party and family, the relationship was strained. However, both the Ajit Pawar-led NCP SP faction is trying to bridge the gap.