Union Cabinet dedicates first decision of 2025 to farmers: PM Modi on crop insurance scheme, DAP subsidy

The Cabinet’s decision on extending the one-time special package on Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) will help farmers by ensuring the fertiliser at affordable prices, he added.

Briefing the media after the Union Cabinet session, Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw said, the government has approved continuation of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana’ and Restructured Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme till 2025-26 with an overall outlay of Rs 69,515.71 crore for 2021-22 to 2025-26.

The decision will help in risk coverage of crops from non-preventable natural calamities for farmers across the country till 2025-26, he added.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal of the Department of Fertilisers for the extension of One-time Special Package on DAP beyond the NBS subsidy at Rs 3,500 per MT for the period starting from Wednesday till further orders to ensure sustainable availability of DAP at affordable prices to the farmers.

“Now one 50 Kg bag of DAP will be available to farmers with a cost of Rs 1,350 against the existing international price of over Rs 3,000 per bag,” he said.