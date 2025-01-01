Week-long shutdown in Katra ends as Vaishno Devi ropeway project put on hold

SRINAGAR: In a major relief for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine, the week-long shutdown in Katra, the base camp for the pilgrimage, has been called off by the Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti (VDSS) after the government halted work on the ropeway project and released all 18 detained Sangarsh Samiti members on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday evening, authorities and the VDSS, which spearheaded the agitation against the proposed ropeway project by the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, reached an agreement.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, stated that work on the ropeway project would remain halted until the Sangarsh Samiti members hold discussions with a committee constituted by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, who is the chairman of the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. “The committee will make a decision after considering religious sentiments and Katra’s economy. LG Sinha has also asserted that religious sentiments will be respected and Katra’s economy will be safeguarded,” he said.

The Divisional Commissioner also confirmed that all 18 Sangarsh Samiti members detained by the police had been released. These members were detained on the first day of the week-long shutdown in Katra on December 25.