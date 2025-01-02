Bhopal Diary | BJP to get new state prez in the beginning of 2025

Long-drawn speculations about who will be the next state BJP chief are likely to end in the beginning of the new year. According to sources , the successor to the incumbent and second-time Khajuraho MP VD Sharma is likely to be decided after January 14, when the inauspicious period of ‘Kharmas’ will have ended. Though the leadership in Delhi is known to spring surprises, the names doing the rounds in party corridors, include former ministers Narottam Mishra, Lal Singh Arya, Arvind Bhadauria (all from Gwalior-Chambal region), and tribal politicians, including ex-union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste.

BJP alleges Congress link in ‘crorepati constable’ case

Recent raids at the premises of former transport department constable-turned-businessman Saurabh Sharma has sparked yet another dispute in the long-drawn political rivalry between first-time BJP MLA from Pichhore seat of Shivpuri district Pritam Lodhi and six-time former Congress legislator from the seat, KP Singh Kakkajoo. Lodhi has linked the unaccounted wealth seized from Sharma to former minister Kakkajoo and also demanded a probe into it. Lodhi had lost two straight elections to Kakkajoo, before winning the seat in 2023, when the veteran Congress leader shifted to the Shivpuri seat.