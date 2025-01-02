Bhopal Diary | BJP to get new state prez in the beginning of 2025

Long-drawn speculations about who will be the next state BJP chief are likely to end in the beginning of the new year. According to sources , the successor to the incumbent and second-time Khajuraho MP VD Sharma is likely to be decided after January 14, when the inauspicious period of ‘Kharmas’ will have ended. Though the leadership in Delhi is known to spring surprises, the names doing the rounds in party corridors, include former ministers Narottam Mishra, Lal Singh Arya, Arvind Bhadauria (all from Gwalior-Chambal region), and tribal politicians, including ex-union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste.
BJP alleges Congress link in ‘crorepati constable’ case
Recent raids at the premises of former transport department constable-turned-businessman Saurabh Sharma has sparked yet another dispute in the long-drawn political rivalry between first-time BJP MLA from Pichhore seat of Shivpuri district Pritam Lodhi and six-time former Congress legislator from the seat, KP Singh Kakkajoo. Lodhi has linked the unaccounted wealth seized from Sharma to former minister Kakkajoo and also demanded a probe into it. Lodhi had lost two straight elections to Kakkajoo, before winning the seat in 2023, when the veteran Congress leader shifted to the Shivpuri seat.
BJP MLA to fund language lessons in tiger reserve
Former minister and senior most BJP MLA in the state Gopal Bhargava has announced plans to usher English and foreign languages to students of higher secondary schools located in areas close to the Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary (one of the two sanctuaries forming part of Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve). Inspired by PM Modi’s call to boost tourism potential of the state, particularly in Bundelkhand region, the nine-time legislator from Sagar district Bhargava announced that he would fund teaching of English and foreign languages at schools to help the students pursue careers in tourism sector.
Anuraag singh
Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh
singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com