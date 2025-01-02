Come Jan 26, Modi likely to flag off Delhi-Baramulla direct train

SRINAGAR: History is in making as work on the monumental 172-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL) connecting Kashmir with the country’s rail network is nearing completion. An inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) of the 17-km Katra-Reasi stretch would be held on January 7 and 8. It would pave the way for plying of trains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may most likely flag off the first train from Delhi to Baramulla on January 26. Final preparations are ongoing on the Katra-Reasi stretch, which has faced difficulties in construction, especially the construction of 3.2-km-long Tunnel T-33 (earlier known as T1).