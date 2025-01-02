DoT directs telecom operators to enhance connectivity for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

NEW DELHI: In a bid to ensure seamless connectivity during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed telecom service providers to deploy advanced technologies and optimize their networks.

The initiative aims to support the massive influx of people expected to attend the world's largest religious gathering. Telecom operators such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (VIL) have already deployed 575 new Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) and upgraded 1,462 existing BTS units. Additionally, 126 km of optical fiber has been laid across Prayagraj city, and 328 new towers and masts have been installed to strengthen coverage throughout the urban area.

In the Mela area, which is anticipated to host an unparalleled gathering of devotees, 192 km of optical fiber cable (OFC) has been laid to provide high-speed, reliable network coverage. To meet the overwhelming demand, 78 CoWs (Transportable Towers) and 150 outdoor Small-cell solutions are being deployed to ensure smooth communication in crowded zones. The installation of 352 new BTS units, along with the upgrade of 50 existing units, will further enhance telecom services in the Mela area, ensuring efficient connectivity for devotees and visitors.

Telecom services are also being optimized at key public spaces, including major transport hubs such as railway stations, bus stations, and airports, as well as holding areas, parking spaces, and highways leading into and out of Prayagraj. Special attention is being given to the Green Corridor, a crucial route for the smooth flow of traffic, to ensure consistent network service in high-traffic zones.

Three disaster management centres, operated by all four telecom service providers—Airtel, BSNL, Jio, and Vi—have been established in the Mela area to support emergency communications and ensure a prompt response during any crisis. These centres will be equipped with the latest technology to provide vital communication channels in the event of natural or man-made disasters, ensuring the safety of attendees.