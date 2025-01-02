ED conduct raids at eight places in Bengal in connection with Rs 1,000 crore cyber fraud in TN

KOLKATA: Sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) started conducting raids at eight locations across West Bengal on Thursday in connection with its probe into cyber frauds involving over Rs 1,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, a senior officer said.

Raids are underway simultaneously at five places in Park Street, Salt Lake, and Baguihati areas in Kolkata and in three other locations in districts, he said.

During the raid in Salt Lake area, the ED sleuths detained a person for questioning, the officer said.

"Our officers are now conducting raids at a flat in a high-end residential complex in Baguihati," he told PTI.

Several people based in states in eastern India have been found involved in the crime, he added.