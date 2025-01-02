Eight killed in two separate road accidents in Uttarakhand on New Year’s Day

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand witnessed a grim beginning to the New Year as two separate road accidents claimed the lives of eight individuals on January 1.

According to police sources, four people were killed in a devastating car crash in Bageshwar district. An Alto car veered off course and plunged into the Pinder River near Teekh, under the jurisdiction of the Kapkot police. Of the four people in the vehicle, three bodies were recovered on Wednesday, while the body of the missing woman was found after an intense search operation on Thursday.

The victims have been identified as Neelam Rawat, 30, from Timilabgad; Sundar Aithani, 32, son of the late Govind Singh, resident of Bamshera Aithan; Munna Shahi, 34, from Ranthal; and Poonam Pandey, 30, wife of Ramesh Pandey.

Arpan Yadhuvanshi, Commandant of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), informed this newspaper, "The SDRF and police teams worked tirelessly throughout the night to recover three bodies on Wednesday night, while one was found on Thursday afternoon."