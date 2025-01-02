Guwahati to go without water supply for three days as major supply pipe burst

GUWAHATI: A major water supply pipe ruptured in Guwahati’s Kharguli area on Thursday, leaving a trail of devastation.

Water kept gushing out at high speed for about an hour and reached a height of 20 to 30 metres. According to eyewitnesses, six residential houses besides some shops and vehicles were damaged.

Kharguli is on the south bank of the Brahmaputra. At least three other such incidents occurred along the stretch in the past two years.

Officials blamed a “pressure surge” for Thursday’s incident. The commissioning of a surge protection tank at the Kharguli Water Treatment Plant was scheduled for January 3.

The Guwahati Jal Board said the “unforeseen rupture” occurred in the transmission main water supply pipeline. Following the incident, the board announced a three-day suspension of water supply from January 3 to 5.