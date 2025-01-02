House nod to 16 bills in ’24: Govt

It further said that two bills — the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to amend the Constitution of India; and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 were referred to the JPC on December 20.

The 16 crucial legislations enacted during 2024 include the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Act, and the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, among others.

The government said that the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024 was aimed at amending the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 to decriminalise various provisions in the Act for minor violation.