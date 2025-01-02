Husbands should shed outdated mentality, realise wife's body, privacy & rights are her own: Allahabad HC

It is high time for husbands to shed the outdated mentality of the Victorian era and realize that a wife's body, privacy, and rights are her own and not subject to the control or ownership of her husband, the Allahabad High Court has observed, according to Live Law.

A bench of Justice Vinod Diwakar noted that a wife is not an extension of her husband but an individual with her own rights, and agency. Respecting her bodily autonomy and privacy is not just legal obligation but also a moral imperative of the husband in fostering a truly equal relationship.

The court was dealing with a plea filed by a man, who has been accused of clandestinely recording the video of intimate acts without his wife's knowledge and consent and, thereafter, uploading it on Facebook and then sharing the same with the wife's cousin.

The husband moved the HC challenging the chargesheet, quashing the order and entire criminal proceedings of the case under Section 67B of the Information Technology Act inter alia, arguing that being legally wedded husband of the complainant, no offence is made out under Section 67B of IT Act.