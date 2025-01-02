Indian army seeks vendors for 23mm anti-drone ammunition manufacturing

NEW DELHI: Aiming to enhance the security of the Indian Army's ground-based Air Defence assets against drones, the Indian Army Air Defence branch has issued a Request for Information (RFI) to identify prospective vendors (DPSUs/Private Vendors) for manufacturing 23mm Anti-Drone Ammunition under the 'Make in India' initiative.

The RFI stated, "The Ministry of Defence, Government of India, requests information (RFI) from interested companies/firms/vendors for undertaking manufacturing of 23mm Anti-Drone Ammunition in India."

The RFI is a formal process wherein a written request is sent to potential suppliers, seeking information about a product or service. Both Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and private vendors are eligible to respond to this RFI and participate in the project.

"The 23mm Anti-Drone Ammunition is intended to be used with the existing Zu 23mm and Schilka Weapon System for the destruction of drones."

The RFI further requests vendors to submit technical details, product brochures, and literature related to the ammunition intended to be procured.