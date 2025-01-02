Islamabad urged to expedite release of 183 jailed Indians

NEW DELHI: New Delhi on Wednesday urged Islamabad to expedite the release of 183 Indian nationals who have completed their prison sentences and called for immediate consular access to 18 more Indian prisoners now in Pakistani custody.
This comes after the two countries exchanging the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in each other’s custody, continuing a regular practice under the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access. The exchange, which takes place on January 1 and July 1 each year, was conducted simultaneously through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad.
“India has shared the names of 381 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen in its custody, who are Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani. Similarly, Pakistan has shared names of 49 civilian prisoners and 217 fishermen in its custody, who are Indian or believed-to-be-Indian,” the MEA said in a statement.
The Indian government has called for the swift release and repatriation of these prisoners and fishermen, including their boats. In addition, India has requested that Pakistan ensure the safety, security, and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian prisoners and fishermen until their repatriation is completed.
Exchange
India has shared the names of 381 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen in its custody, and Pakistan has shared names of 49 civilian prisoners and 217 fishermen with it.