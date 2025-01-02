Islamabad urged to expedite release of 183 jailed Indians

“India has shared the names of 381 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen in its custody, who are Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani. Similarly, Pakistan has shared names of 49 civilian prisoners and 217 fishermen in its custody, who are Indian or believed-to-be-Indian,” the MEA said in a statement.

The Indian government has called for the swift release and repatriation of these prisoners and fishermen, including their boats. In addition, India has requested that Pakistan ensure the safety, security, and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian prisoners and fishermen until their repatriation is completed.

Exchange

