Jailed pro-Khalistan MP Amritpal Singh to float a new political party on January 14

CHANDIGARH: Jailed pro-Khalistan Member of Parliament Amritpal Singh, who is presently lodged in the Dibrugarh central jail in Assam, would announce the launch of a new political party on January 14.

Amritpal Singh, who represents Khadoor Sahib constituency, was arrested, along with his aides, under the National Security Act (NSA) on April 23, 2023 after over a month of manhunt by the Punjab police.

The new regional political party is likely to be floated during the ‘Panth Bachao, Punjab Bachao’ rally to be organized at the ‘Maghi Da Mela’ at Muktsar.

Faridkot Member of Parliament Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, son of one of the assassins of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, will also be part of the new political outfit.

Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa told TNIE that a panel would be formed to chalk out the framework of the political outfit. Subsequently, the name of the new party and its members will be announced. Tarseem Singh, father of Amritpal Singh and Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, will make the formal announcement in this regard.

The formation of a political party is a significant development in the political landscape of the state as both of these MPs are independent and have leaning towards hardliners.

Pro-Khalistani speeches

After being appointed as the head of the Punjabi political group Waris Punjab De’in 2022, Amritpal Singh delivered pro-Khalistani speeches and led the Ajnala police station attack in which a large number of armed individuals stormed the police station and assaulted the police officers.

On September 2024, Tarsem Singh, father of Amritpal had advocated for the creation of a party aimed at addressing Punjab’s pressing socio-economic and cultural issues. After offering prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar he then said that a new party was required to strengthen Punjab while it was going through a sensitive phase.

"The party will be for the welfare of all and will follow the principle of equality of mankind (Manas ki jaat sabhay eke pechano)."