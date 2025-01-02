Kashmir is inseparable part of India’s soul: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Asserting that India’s boundary is not determined by geo-politics, Union Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the country is integrated from Kashmir in the north to Kanyakumari in the south and from Kamrup in the east to Kutch in the west on the basis of civilization and culture.

The Home Minister went on to assert that the historical and cultural integration of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh with rest of India has references in 8,000-year-old ancient texts.

Shah made these remarks here during the launch of the book Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh: Through the Ages published by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR).

Speaking at the event, he emphasised that Kashmir was not just a territorial part of India but an integral part of its civilizational essence. He also referred to historical granths (ancient scriptures) that validate Kashmir’s connection to India for millennia, emphasising that the region is inseparable from India’s cultural identity.