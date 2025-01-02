Maldives foreign minister's visit set to inject fresh momentum in ties with India

NEW DELHI: India and the Maldives are set to give further momentum to their ties as New Delhi hosts the Indian Ocean-rimmed country’s Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel for a three-day visit.

Maldives-India relations were on a downward spiral after President Mohamed Muizzu came to power last April and demanded New Delhi replace 80 defence personnel it had stationed in the country as part of his “India out” campaign. But the relationship has been on the mend following intense diplomatic engagements from last October.

During his three-day official visit to India from January 2 to January 4, Khaleel is scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday.

The two leaders are expected to review bilateral ties and give a new direction to their economic, maritime and people to people cooperation.

Khaleel, the first foreign dignitary to visit India in 2025, was appointed as the Maldives Foreign Affairs on September 30 last year. Before this role, he served as the island nation’s Health Minister.