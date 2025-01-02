Maldives foreign minister's visit set to inject fresh momentum in ties with India

NEW DELHI: India and the Maldives are set to give further momentum to their ties as New Delhi hosts the Indian Ocean-rimmed country’s Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel for a three-day visit.
Maldives-India relations were on a downward spiral after President Mohamed Muizzu came to power last April and demanded New Delhi replace 80 defence personnel it had stationed in the country as part of his “India out” campaign. But the relationship has been on the mend following intense diplomatic engagements from last October.
During his three-day official visit to India from January 2 to January 4, Khaleel is scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday.
The two leaders are expected to review bilateral ties and give a new direction to their economic, maritime and people to people cooperation.
Khaleel, the first foreign dignitary to visit India in 2025, was appointed as the Maldives Foreign Affairs on September 30 last year. Before this role, he served as the island nation’s Health Minister.
Khaleel has previously acknowledged India's "significant contribution" to his nation's swift recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, which is vital to the Maldives' tourism-dependent economy. In October, Khaleel also accompanied President Muizzu on a five-day state visit to India.
He described the visit as marked by “insightful discussions” and strengthened bilateral ties, further deepening the enduring partnership between the Maldives and India.
"Our commitment to further enhance the Maldives-India partnership remains unwavering, and I look forward to our promising future collaborations for the mutual benefit of our two nations and peoples," Khaleel posted on X on October 10, after the visit.
Both foreign ministers are expected to review the steps taken under their 'Vision for Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership' firmed up during Muizzu's visit.
India extended emergency financial support to the Maldives last September by subscribing to its $50 million treasury bill to bring the much needed relief to the cash-strapped island-nation. Since then, India has been liberal with its economic help with the neighbour which had its economy in the doldrums after the Covid pandemic. The help included enabling the Maldives access to up to $400 million under the US Dollar/Euro Swap Window and Rs 30 billion under the Indian Rupee (INR) Swap Window—an arrangement that will remain in effect till June 2027.
“We will work together for stability and progress in the Indian Ocean region,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said after the meeting with Muizzu.