Man declared dead by doctors in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, wakes up as ambulance crosses speed breaker

"When we were bringing his 'body' home from the hospital, the ambulance passed over a speed breaker and we noticed that there was a movement in his fingers," his wife said.

He was then taken back to another hospital, where he remained for a fortnight, and underwent an angioplasty during the period, a family member said.

Ulpe walked home from the hospital on Monday, a fortnight after the ambulance passed over the speed breaker, taking him back to life instead of the crematorium.

Narrating the sequence of the events of December 16, Ulpe, a warkari (devotee of Lord Vitthal) said, "I had come home from a walk and was sitting after sipping tea. I felt dizzy and breathless. I went to the bathroom and vomited. I don't remember what happened afterwards, including who took me to the hospital."

There has been no comment so far from the hospital which had declared him dead.